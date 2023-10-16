Students look to the future at launch of Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2023

The latest Mid Sussex STEM Challenge launched on Friday, October 13, with dozens of students learning about the exciting task before them.

The launch took place at Mid Sussex District Council’s Council Chamber in Haywards Heath.

Special guests included Local Deputy Lieutenant Sir Richard Kleinwort, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Professor Winfried Hensinger from Universal Quantum.

Sir Richard told the Middy: “As the Monarch’s representative, he has always taken great interest in youth and what future there is for the next generation. STEM subjects are so right and ripe for the current generation to be involved in.”

He said: “The timing could not be more serendipitous for the youth of today.”

This year’s challenge is to research and build a hovercraft that can pick up a half a kilo (the weight of a tin of beans) and complete a circuit around the South Lawn of Borde Hill.

Dr Jeremy Crooks is in charge of judging and is helping with the design aspects of the project. He said schools will be given a flat-pack hovercraft kit.

He said: “They have got pretty much a free opportunity to customise it as they will as they’re going to be given a budget of £250 each.”

Dr Crooks explained that students will need to research lift, motors, thrust, fins and steering, and prepare a presentation for professors from Sussex University and hovercraft experts. Engineering and medical companies will help students, including Thales and Conti Engineering, Flowserve, PSM Marine Engineering, Adelphi, Nuffield Hospital, Bike Smart, Edwards and Balfour Beatt. Each company will provide a STEM Ambassador to work with every school.

The launch on Friday featured several speeches from the guests.

Sir Richard urged students to ‘stick with STEM’. He said: “If only I could have my time again I definitely would have gone for one of the S, T, E or Ms in that amazing acronym. The importance of the STEM subjects cannot be emphasized too greatly.”

MP Mims Davies told this year's participants: “You will go into a completely changed labour market of jobs that you don’t know exist now and we don’t know exist now and this challenge and all the skills you learn from it will take you into what your future holds.”

Professor Hensinger talked about how scientists can make science fiction a reality and his work with teleporting particles. He also spoke about quantum physics and its implications for new technology. He said: “Mims and myself are actually trying to start a new Silicon Valley for Quantum Technologies all here in the region.”

After the launch, Ruth de Mierre from the Haywards Heath Town Team said: “Research shows that, in the South-East, we’ll need at least 30,000 engineers a year. So, when our Haywards Heath Town Team heard of the skills required by many local companies we, with their support, set up our STEM Challenge to inspire our students with the diverse opportunities and excitement, which could be their future. Because the students taking part are our future; not only for our economy but our environment and for our health. You never know, some of them may well be part of the breakthrough to find a cure to eliminate cancer forever or, follow Professor Hensinger’s example and allow us all to be ‘transported’ without getting in our cars.”

2 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2023 Professor Winfried Hensinger from Universal Quantum speaks to students about making science fiction a reality Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2023 Nick Green from Flowserve Photo: Lawrence Smith