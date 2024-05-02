Students showcase the global reach of a Chichester teaching degree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Cooper is a final-year student at the University of Chichester who will be heading to Bangkok to teach after graduation this summer. He said: “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as a newly qualified teacher, alongside my wife, in the vibrant city of Bangkok. The support and guidance I received from my university throughout my three years on the primary teaching course have been invaluable in preparing me for this incredible opportunity. I am grateful for the knowledge and skills they have imparted, which have equipped me to make a positive impact on the lives of my future students. Thank you UOC!”

Charlotte LeCornu successfully completed a placement in New York during her teaching degree, which encouraged her to follow her dreams and teach abroad in Thailand. She said: “From the halls of Chichester to the streets of Bangkok, and soon to Milan, my journey has been proof of the power of teaching abroad. Teaching abroad has been about more than just academic life – it’s been about immersing myself in new cultures, exploring new countries, meeting diverse individuals, and evolving as both a person and a teacher.

“My decision to work abroad was fuelled by a wish to explore and a desire to grow. Though the adjustment wasn’t without its challenges, the experiences in Southeast Asia have been priceless and every encounter has enriched me, both as an individual and as an educator. Now, as I look forward to my next adventure in Europe, I carry with me the invaluable lessons and memories from my time at the University of Chichester and those I’ve had abroad.”

Teaching secondary students

Other teaching alumni include Tawny Barden who decided to spend a year working in Spain to improve her language skills before pursuing a teaching career. Tawny said: “I chose to take part in the British Council Language Assistant Program following my Chichester PGCE in Secondary Modern Foreign Languages which took me to Granada, Spain. I wanted to experience the teaching role in another country before deciding if I wanted to work in Europe as a language teacher. I intend to explore roles in British and International Schools in Spain in the near future after completing my training.”

The University is committed to ensuring students are equipped to make a difference to the lives of children and young people in the UK and beyond. In recent years, new courses such as the BA (Hons) International Education have been launched giving students the opportunity to learn about education issues globally. And students on many of our programmes have the opportunity to study and teach abroad.

Chris Shelton, Co-Director of the Institute of Education and Social Sciences said: “A teaching degree open the doors to global possibilities to teach abroad. Many of our former students now teach around the world in international schools in locations as varied as Thailand and Kuwait. One of our current students is heading to Bangkok once he graduates, which demonstrates just how far a Chichester teaching qualification can take you. We are also excited to be introducing a new International PGCE course from September this year.”

The University will offer a new International PGCE (iPGCE) from September 2024 aimed at overseas students. The new qualification, which will allow students to gain internationally-recognised Qualified Teacher Status, will be taught by highly experienced expert tutors at a TEF gold-rated university with over 180 years’ experience in teacher education.