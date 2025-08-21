Superb GCSE results reflect Eastbourne College’s ambitious and healthy approach

Eastbourne College is today celebrating superb GCSE results, once again reflecting the success of the school’s unique, healthy balance of academic achievement, ambition and breadth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, the proportion of results that were graded 8 or 9 (equivalent to an A* under the previous system) rose even further, to 34%. A fantastic 18 pupils achieved a clean sweep of grades 7 to 9 in every subject, with two securing an amazing ten or more grade 9s.

Superb results were achieved across the broad curriculum, with more than 77% of grades in art, German, history, Latin and textiles at A-grade equivalent or higher. Pupils also performed well in STEM subjects, where 60% of grades in triple science were awarded 8 or 9. Every grade achieved by pupils who took GCSEs early, in Year 9 or Year 10, was a grade 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those celebrating exceptional results is Hector L, who achievedeleven grade 9s. Reacting to the news he said: “I am delighted with my results. I found all the extra sessions, especially on Saturdays, very useful for revision. Whether it was going over something we had already done in class, or practising exam technique, they were always helpful.”

Eastbourne College secured wonderful GCSE results

Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “We could not be prouder of this fantastic group of young people. Their results show the remarkable personal growth and academic success that can be achieved by pupils who are given the opportunity to balance academic ambition with time and space for creativity and wider interests.

“Their success is underpinned by exceptional facilities in a stunning, safe and healthy location. I am delighted to see how we have helped them unlock their extraordinary talents and am excited to see what they can achieve in the next phase of their education and personal development.”

These results cap a superb year for the College, marked by recognition in sector awards, outstanding sporting achievements, many at the national level, and high praise in its recent ISI Inspection, in particular for creative and performing arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also come a week after the exceptional A-level results achieved by the school’s sixth-form leavers, who have secured places at leading UK universities, many in highly competitive pathways such as law and medicine, as well as scholarships to US colleges and degree-apprenticeships.

For more information about Eastbourne College and its academic offering, please visit eastbourne-college.co.uk.