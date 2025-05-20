Sussex-based Creative Education announces partnership to expand online professional development training for educators

Sussex-based Creative Education, a leading provider of online professional development courses for educators, has announced a new partnership with educational resources supplier Findel.

The collaboration brings a selection of Creative Education's special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) related materials to Findel's online education platform, EuHu.

Pronounced 'yoo-hoo' and short for Educator Hub, EuHu is Findel's free-to-use and subscription-based platform featuring content created by teachers regarded as experts in their fields.

Established in 2003, Creative Education empowers individuals working with, or caring for, children by offering evidence-based, practical and engaging online continuing professional development (CPD) courses.

These resources are designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device, providing educators with flexible learning opportunities to enhance their skills and transform young lives.

As part of this partnership, Creative Education's content and resources are now accessible through the EuHu platform, providing educators with streamlined access to high-quality professional development materials.

Commenting on the partnership, Creative Education's managing director, Tom Hesmondhalgh, said: “We're delighted to have the opportunity to share our online learning courses for schools with EuHu's audience of talented and committed school staff.

“With the many challenges schools are currently facing, developing the skills of staff and sharing new ideas is an essential part of providing an outstanding learning experience for young people.”

Headquartered in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Findel’s origins as an educational resources supplier can be traced back to 1817.

Today, its brands and websites offer more than 32,000 products to educators and parents based in the UK and overseas with the business exporting to 130 countries.

Findel's chief executive, Chris Mahady, added: "At Findel, we are committed to being a trusted partner to schools and teachers, ensuring that children and young people receive the best possible educational experience.

“Creative Education is an excellent business doing great work to ensure the continued development of educators, so this partnership is a perfect fit for our EuHu platform. We now look forward to working together to further support educators nationwide.”