A leading Sussex charity is opening its doors at the weekend to people looking for a new job challenge and the chance to improve the lives of children and young people it cares for.

Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, is inviting those looking for a new and fulfilling career to its Careers Event on Saturday, January 25 (10am-12pm).

Located near Haywards Heath and Lewes, Chailey Heritage Foundation supports children and young people with complex disabilities.

The charity said this is a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a rewarding role in a meaningful sector. Whether you are contemplating a career change or looking to make a real difference in 2025, the charity said it has roles that could be perfect for you.

Chief Executive Officer, Gareth Germer, said: “At the start of a new year, we’re thrilled to present a range of exciting opportunities. At Chailey Heritage Foundation, we offer not just a job, but a career – with extensive training, development, and growth opportunities. Join us and be part of a team that helps create a thriving community of support for young people living with complex disabilities.”

Current Vacancies Include: support worker, education assistant, lunchtime assistant, fitness and aquatics assistant, service manager, fundraising assistant, partnerships and philanthropy manager, people advisor, learning and development consultant, executive PA, rota coordinator.

This is an open event and everyone is welcome. There is no need to pre-book.

Gareth Germer added: “We’re looking forward to meeting as many prospective colleagues as possible. You’ll receive a warm welcome, and we’ll be delighted to show you how Chailey Heritage Foundation is a place where you can truly make a difference. There’s no greater reward than helping improve the lives of the children and young people we care for.”

In addition to paid positions, the charity is also offering a variety of volunteering opportunities.

Gareth said: “We’re always on the lookout for passionate individuals to join our team. Whether you’re considering full-time employment or a volunteer role, come along and chat with us – we’d love to meet you!”

For those who can’t attend but want to know more, visit www.careers.chf.org.uk or email for further details. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.