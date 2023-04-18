Sussex charity offers £600 Golden Hello to new staff who want to work with children and young people

Chailey Heritage Foundation is holding a Careers Event this Saturday, April 22, at its North Chailey site near Haywards Heath (10am-12pm).

The charity is inviting anyone who is interested in a career working with children and young people to attend.

Gareth Germer, Chailey Heritage Foundation’s chief executive, said: “We believe that every child and young person should have the opportunity to pursue their fullest potential. Our staff are at the heart of what we do and they play a vital part in helping the young people here.”

Gareth said Chailey Heritage Foundation supports more than 200 young people and their families every year.

The £600 Golden Hello is a new initiative to attract people into roles at Chailey’s Special School and Residential Homes. The charity is also offering flexible hours.

Rosie Boys, who joined as a Support Worker in January last year, said she loves her job. She supports Holly, who is deaf and non-verbal, every Tuesday and Wednesday at Chailey.

Rosie said: “No two days are ever the same which keeps it interesting. The atmosphere is so vibrant; the staff are brilliant and we have so much fun with the young people who love the buzz and positivity of the place. If you’re compassionate and fun, being a Support Worker is a really rewarding career.”