Sussex charity offers £600 Golden Hello to new staff who want to work with children and young people

A Sussex charity is offering a £600 Golden Hello to attract new staff.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

Chailey Heritage Foundation is holding a Careers Event this Saturday, April 22, at its North Chailey site near Haywards Heath (10am-12pm).

The charity is inviting anyone who is interested in a career working with children and young people to attend.

Gareth Germer, Chailey Heritage Foundation’s chief executive, said: “We believe that every child and young person should have the opportunity to pursue their fullest potential. Our staff are at the heart of what we do and they play a vital part in helping the young people here.”

Rosie Boys, who joined as a Support Worker in January last year, supports Holly every Tuesday and Wednesday at Chailey
Rosie Boys, who joined as a Support Worker in January last year, supports Holly every Tuesday and Wednesday at Chailey

Gareth said Chailey Heritage Foundation supports more than 200 young people and their families every year.

The £600 Golden Hello is a new initiative to attract people into roles at Chailey’s Special School and Residential Homes. The charity is also offering flexible hours.

Rosie Boys, who joined as a Support Worker in January last year, said she loves her job. She supports Holly, who is deaf and non-verbal, every Tuesday and Wednesday at Chailey.

Gareth Germer, Chailey Heritage Foundation's chief executive
Gareth Germer, Chailey Heritage Foundation’s chief executive

Rosie said: “No two days are ever the same which keeps it interesting. The atmosphere is so vibrant; the staff are brilliant and we have so much fun with the young people who love the buzz and positivity of the place. If you’re compassionate and fun, being a Support Worker is a really rewarding career.”

People at Saturday’s event can talk to staff, find out about the young people at Chailey and discuss career paths. The charity is going to hold interviews on the day as well.

