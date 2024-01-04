Sussex school recognised in national swimming awards
The school won the national award, “The silver award for School Swimming and Water Safety Impact” presented at their national event in Birmingham in November 2023.
Last year the school was acknowledged by the UK’s Swimming National Governing Body, who awarded the school runner up position in the National Primary School of the year awards for 2022 at their teaching and education conference.
The driving force behind these achievements has been the swimming teacher, Elliott Stevens, who is committed to delivering lessons with passion, enthusiasm and above all, a focus on safety and fun.
Elliott said: “Regardless of their ability, age or circumstances, children benefit from structured, high-quality swimming and water safety lessons. Without the support of the local community and organisations the refurbishment works required to keep the school pool operational and running would not have been possible, so a huge thank you to all the organisations that have supported this vision in particular the Heathfield Partnership Group, Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council and The Co-op.
“The children's ongoing enthusiasm and excitement for swimming are a testament to the school's continued success. Cross in Hand CE Primary School remains dedicated to shaping the future of its pupils and external students, not just academically, but by fostering essential life skills and a lifelong love for health and well-being.”
In addition Elliott was recently acknowledged for his achievements by being the runner up in the 'Swim England Swimming Teacher of the Year Awards 2022' and runner up in the local Ashdown Radio 'Teacher of the Year 2023’ awards.
The school has extended its reach to include sensory swims for those with learning needs, class lessons running from April until October, pre-school swimming sessions, fun swims, sponsored swims, fun fundraising activities (such as Aqua Olympics, aquatic games with an environmental awareness twist and basic lifesaving.
By utilising the Learn to Swim Pathway and Charter Safety Code, Elliott has ensured that the school has not only met but exceeded national curriculum requirements.