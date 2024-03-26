Sussex schoolboy, 11, allowed to wear leavers hoodie after concern over ‘offensive’ nickname: ‘I can’t fathom out what is offensive about it,’ says dad
Casey Turner, 11, who attends Manor Field Primary School, had his nickname ‘ManPig 147’ printed on his new customised top.
But his father Darryl Turner, 34, told the Middy on Wednesday, March 20, that the school said the nickname might be ‘offensive’ and would not allow Casey to wear his hoodie at school.
The Middy contacted Manor Field last week and the school has now confirmed no pupils will be banned from wearing their leavers hoodies.
Darryl said Casey’s nickname originated from when he ‘slept like an old man with his feet and hands crossed’ when he was a baby. Darryl said Casey also loved Peppa Pig so his relatives called him ‘Little Man Pig’. The ‘147’ part comes from Casey’s love of snooker.
Darryl said: “I can’t fathom out what is offensive about it.”
Casey said: “It’s just what I’ve been called by everyone outside of school for as long as I can remember.” He added: “I’m quite happy with it.”
Speaking last Thursday, Darryl said Casey wore his hoodie at school once on Tuesday, March 19, and was called back in by a teacher as he was leaving at the end of the day. Darryl said his wife, Lucinda, saw Casey turn back and followed him. There, Darryl said she spoke to a couple of teachers who said the hoodie might be perceived as offensive.
Darryl asked: “Why did the school not pick up on this prior to us having it printed?”
He said all Year 6s at Manor Field can wear leavers hoodies and was annoyed at the possibility that Casey couldn’t wear his.
Casey said: “I was quite upset because it’s a leavers hoodie and I’m being excluded from being with my friends.”
Manor Field Primary School was approached for comment last week. In a statement on Tuesday, March 26, a spokesperson said: “None of our pupils have been banned from wearing their leavers hoodies and we allow nicknames to be printed on them. We have advised parents and pupils to be mindful of their language choices on leavers hoodies and consider all potential connotations of nicknames to ensure that they adhere to our school values.”