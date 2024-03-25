Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Casey Turner, 11, who attends Manor Field Primary School, had the name ‘ManPig 147’ printed on his new customised top because it has been his nickname since he was very young.

His father Darryl Turner, 34, said Casey ‘always slept like an old man with his feet and hands crossed’ when he was a baby – ‘like all our granddads used to sleep in the chair after Sunday lunch’.

Casey also loved Peppa Pig so was given the name ‘Little Man Pig’ from his relatives. This was shortened to ManPig over time, while the ‘147’ part comes from Casey’s love of snooker (which is a ‘maximum break’ in the game).

But Darryl said Casey has been told he is not allowed to wear his hoodie at school because of the potentially ‘offensive’ moniker.

“I can’t fathom out what is offensive about it,” said Darryl, adding that no parents have complained about the name to him and have instead voiced their support.

Casey told the Middy: “It’s just what I’ve been called by everyone outside of school for as long as I can remember.” He added: “I’m quite happy with it.”

Darryl said Casey only got to wear his hoodie at school once on Tuesday, March 19, and was called back into school by a teacher as he was leaving at the end of the day. Darryl said his wife, Lucinda, saw Casey turn back as she was about to pick him up and followed him into the school. There, Darryl said she spoke to a couple of teachers who agreed the hoodie might be perceived as offensive.

Darryl asked: “Why did the school not pick up on this prior to us having it printed?”

He explained that all Year 6s at Manor Field are allowed to wear leavers hoodies in the school’s colour before they finish primary school but now Casey cannot wear his like everyone else.

Casey said: “I was quite upset because it’s a leavers hoodie and I’m being excluded from being with my friends.”

“I just want to be able to wear my hoodie like all my friends,” he added.