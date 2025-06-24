Sussex schools take home six prizes At national awards ceremony

At Shoreham Academy, winners included Year 9 student Heidi Martin who won the Creative Arts Award and Year 12 student Millie O’Neil who won the Dance Award. Both were commended for their exceptional commitment to their dance training and the many accolades they have collected for their respective competitive performances over the year. Impressively, they are both set to represent 'Team England' on the world stage at Dance World Cup in Spain this Summer.

Speaking of her win, Heidi said:

“I was so happy to get this award. I love dance so much and I’m really lucky to have great teachers at Brooks Dance Academy, and also in school, who support me in my dream to become a professional dancer.”

Millie added:

“I feel so honoured to have won this national award for Dance. The standard of dance at Shoreham Academy is extremely high, so to hear I was nominated and won makes me incredibly proud.”

From Midhurst Rother College, Year 9 student Betty Hayter won the Modern Foreign Language Award whilst Sixth Former Edward Grant won the Music Performance Award. Betty was praised for her exceptional French language ability, consistently scoring the highest of marks in assessments and embracing every opportunity to immerse herself in the language outside the classroom. Grade 8 Distinction drummer Edward similarly impressed judges with his remarkable musical talent and importantly, his wider contributions to school and local music events helping to inspire many of his younger peers.

Finally, from Seahaven Academy, Year 11 student Chloe Masters was crowned winner of the Drama Award and It Technician Daniel Young was named Business Support Colleague of the Year. One of Chloe’s finest achievements this year was performing in Uprising, a new youth and community opera, by John Dove at Glyndebourne Opera House. Staff member Daniel meanwhile was commended for going above and beyond in his support of the academy, taking the lead on the roll-out of the academy’s new Digital Strategy alongside his day-to-day responsibilities.

Following her win, Chloe said:

“I feel honoured to have received an award for a subject that I love and aspire to do in the future."

Business Support Colleague of the Year, Daniel, added:

“I have the privilege of working alongside an incredible team every day and I'm humbled to know my efforts have made a difference to Seahaven. I never thought I would return to work at the school I attended and it's been an amazing journey. I want to give a special thanks to my Senior Leadership Team for their support and encouragement.”

Held annually since 2013, the Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the achievements of students, staff and teams across United Learning, of which the three schools are a part. Following an in-school awards ceremony to highlight students’ outstanding academic or extracurricular achievements, each school then nominated their very best winners for the national awards. Selected out of an impressive field of candidates, the lucky winners were invited to collect their awards at the prestigious ceremony in Oxford.

Alongside the live awards ceremony, a virtual ceremony was also held with videos posted on social media for colleagues, friends and family to enjoy.

1 . Contributed Betty Hayter from Midhurst Rother College pictured with Sir Jon Coles Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Daniel Young from Seahaven Academy pictured with Sir Jon Coles Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Edward Grant from Midhurst Rother College pictured with Christian Brodie Photo: Submitted