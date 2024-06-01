Sussex town among the cheapest places to buy a house close to an outstanding school in England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town in Sussex is among the cheapest places to buy a house close to an outstanding school in England.

House prices near good schools can carry a higher price tag, but that’s not always the case. Here are some of the most affordable areas to buy a house near an outstanding school.

Hastings has been revealed as one of the top 10 areas in England for affordable outstanding education, according to research.

The study conducted by education experts at UTS Online analysed the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England and compared this to the average house price in each area.

The study reveals that Luton is the most affordable place to live in England while still having access to the best schools.

The Bedfordshire town topped the list due to 23.75% of its schools being judged by the educational inspector as outstanding and an average house price of £278,925.67, which is around £50,000 under the UK average.

Watford comes in at second place, with the highest percentage of outstanding schools with nearly 30% of its state-funded schools receiving top ratings from Ofsted in their most recent inspection.

Although house prices in Watford may be higher, averaging £391,184.89 and ranking 101st in the list of average house prices among UK cities and towns, the quality of education available in the area makes it an attractive choice for many families.

The third most affordable area for the best schools is Middlesbrough, with an average house price of £135,551.78 ranking fourth and 14.04% outstanding schools ranking 17th.

The town is home to several excellent schools, both public and private, ensuring that families can find the right educational fit for their children while still offering affordable house prices.

Burnley ranks as the fourth most affordable place to live in England for the best schools. The Lancashire town has the lowest average house price in the UK at £108,646.11 and 10% of its schools are rated outstanding.

Dover is next on the list in fifth place, with 20% outstanding schools and an average house price of nearly £318,713.22. Despite the high house prices, the quality of education ranks third among all other areas.

Hastings follows closely behind with 17.65% outstanding schools, which ranks it sixth compared to all other areas in the UK and has an average house price of £274,845.56.

Liverpool comes in at seventh place, with 10.71% of outstanding schools and an average house price of £160,127.44.

What sets Liverpool apart is not just its reputation as a university city but also its ranking (ninth) as the cheapest area. This unique combination makes it a compelling choice for many families.

Lancaster, a city in the northwest of England, is also a promising option for those seeking quality education and affordable housing. With 12.50% of schools rated outstanding by Ofsted, combined with an average house price of £198,192.00, putting it at eighth place on the list.

Bradford takes the ninth spot with 10.88% outstanding schools and an average house price of £171,349.22. The vibrant West Yorkshire city is a great option for those looking for affordable housing and quality education.

Rounding off the top ten is Darlington from County Durham, which ranks eighth for the cheapest house price, with an average of £158,075.11 and 10% outstanding schools.

Durham misses the top 10, closely trailing Darlington, underscoring its strong standing for affordable housing as the second cheapest area in the UK.

A spokesperson from UTS Online said: “Every parent wants their child to get the best schooling, so living near good schools is a top priority for many families.