Sussex universities recognised in prestigious shortlist: The Sunday Times table revealed

Universities in Sussex have been named among the best in the South East.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:20 BST
The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 has been released today (Friday, September 15).

University of Oxford is the number one university in the South East, ranking second nationally, with the University of St Andrews displacing Oxford and Cambridge off the top spot for the second time in the guide’s 30 year history.

But where do universities in Sussex rank in the charts?

The University of Chichester is seventh best in the South East and shares the 53rd spot in the country with the University of Stirling. Photo: Sussex WorldThe University of Chichester is seventh best in the South East and shares the 53rd spot in the country with the University of Stirling. Photo: Sussex World
– The University of Sussex, located in Falmer, sits in fifth place for the South East and 48th (out of 131) nationally;

– The University of Chichester is seventh best in the South East and shares the 53rd spot in the country with the University of Stirling;

– University of Brighton, which also has a campus in Eastbourne, ranks 13th best in the South East and 87th nationally.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

"It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic. Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject. It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help. Our online version has so much more on how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer.”

Click here to see the full list.