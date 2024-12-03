T Levels Week 2024 at Bexhill College

This week marks National T Levels Week 2024, and Bexhill College is celebrating with a series of events, including success stories from former T Level students.

Mary Jins (pictured), who studied the Management & Administration T Level at Bexhill College from 2022 to 2024, benefited from a wealth of exceptional opportunities. These included a minimum of 315 hours of industry work placement and numerous employer encounters, where students interacted with local employers, gaining valuable insights into their professions.

During her time at the college, Mary built strong connections with local businesses, including Ashdown Hurrey, where she now works as a trainee accountant. Reflecting on her time at the College, Nikki Garstang, teacher of the Management and Administration T Level, said:

“Mary was an exceptionally enthusiastic student. She promoted a positive work ethic in the classroom meaning that the other students in the group benefited from her dedicated approach to lessons. An example of one of her achievements on this course was when Mary created a new, more efficient database which was adopted by her industry work placement provider. This fitted with the learning focus in lessons at the time, which was Project Management, where efficiency is the key to success.”

Mary is among many students who have successfully secured full-time employment or university placements nationwide, thanks to their achievements in T Level qualifications at Bexhill College.

T Levels are two-year vocational qualifications equivalent to three A Levels. The structure of each T Level combines 80% classroom learning with 20% industry work placement, ensuring students gain practical, real-world experience. Introduced by the government in 2020, T Levels have been gradually rolled out across the country with more and more students choosing to take this next level qualification.