Take a tour of Red Balloon Worthing as new learner centre is officially opened

Red Balloon Worthing has opened its doors to students who have found mainstream school challenging. In many cases, these children and young people have not been in education for a year or more. Kim Anderson, head, said: “We are so excited to officially open the centre, which will offer young people who are missing from education the opportunity to raise their self esteem, get back on an academic track and in due course return to mainstream education. These children have not been excluded from school but have self-excluded because they have been severely bullied, they suffer from depression or they are socially anxious. Red Balloon Worthing is an alternative to school which concentrates on wellbeing, negotiated learning and creative and social activities.”

Dr Carrie Herbert founded the Red Balloon charity after setting up a learner centre in her own house in Cambridge 26 years ago. She said: “Bullying, abuse, mental ill-health are among the most common causes that lead young people to leave school and hide in their bedrooms. They isolate themselves from the company of others, from school and from society. Some of our students had been out of school for years and many had seriously considered suicide. The situation has escalated since the pandemic. Students’ passions, interests and issues are at the heart of our programmes at Red Balloon. We offer a timetable of roughly 50 per cent wellbeing and therapy and 50 per cent academic studies. Students negotiate their curriculum and their personal development plans to ensure their needs are being met."