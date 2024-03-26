Taylor Wimpey inspires creativity with school welcome card competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative gave the children the chance to get creative and the winning designs will be printed and shared with new residents at the Barley Grange development in Worthing as well as other developments.

The competition saw lots of enthusiastic children take part, each showcasing their artistic talents. The team at Barley Grange selected three deserving winners. Taking first place was Siddart Vi V Jay, followed by Louie Jarvis in second place and Lucy Perry in third place.

The winners all received Amazon vouchers, with Siddart securing a £50 voucher and Louie and Lucy receiving £25 Amazon vouchers each for their outstanding entries.

The Laurels Primary School winners with their designs.

Daniel Hindhaugh, Assistant Headteacher at The Laurels Primary School, said: "The children at The Laurels thoroughly enjoyed creating their designs and we hope the new homeowners love seeing them as they become a part of our community. Thank you to Taylor Wimpey for providing the winners’ prizes and for this opportunity."

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are thrilled to have taken part in this welcome card competition with The Laurels Primary School. It's heartening to witness the creativity and enthusiasm of the children and we are proud to contribute to the development of artistic skills within the community. We’re sure that our residents will love their welcome cards."

The welcome card competition not only brought excitement to the children but also served as a perfect example of the positive impact that collaboration between businesses and schools can have on local communities.