Teachers at three Sussex colleges reach pay deal after strike action

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Feb 2025, 18:51 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 18:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

National Education Union (NEU) members who teach in 32 non-academised sixth form colleges have voted overwhelmingly to end their dispute with the Secretary of State for Education.

NEU members, including those at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham and BHASVIC College and Varndean College, both in Brighton, had been in conflict over pay and conditions, resulting in eight days of strike action.

A member consultation had been held following the receipt of firm, written assurances from the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), that there would be no two-tier pay offers put forward in future years and all pay awards will have a single pay settlement date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

78.6 per cent of members balloted voted to accept the revised pay offer on a 64.6 per cent turnout in a ballot of several thousand members.

NEU members, including those at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham (pictured) and BHASVIC College and Varndean College, both in Brighton, had been in conflict over pay and conditions, resulting in eight days of strike actionNEU members, including those at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham (pictured) and BHASVIC College and Varndean College, both in Brighton, had been in conflict over pay and conditions, resulting in eight days of strike action
NEU members, including those at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham (pictured) and BHASVIC College and Varndean College, both in Brighton, had been in conflict over pay and conditions, resulting in eight days of strike action

The revised offer was 5.5% from April 1, with a backdated offer of 3.5% from September 1, 2024, plus the new guarantees.

Phil Clarke, regional secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Our sixth form college teacher members have made significant gains in eight days of strike action against an unfair decision, by government, to underfund sixth form colleges.

“By taking a strong and united position for fairness, sixth form college teachers have boosted funding to the sector for an above inflation pay award and protected the future of the sixth form college sector in the long term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This dispute was frustrating and entirely avoidable. It was a great pity the Government let this dispute run on when an easy and fair solution was available.

“While the pay guarantees the union has secured will ensure that two-tier pay offers do not reoccur in future, we need to see more investment in sixth form colleges and further education”

Related topics:TeachersSussexPhil ClarkeBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice