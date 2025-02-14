Teachers at three Sussex colleges reach pay deal after strike action

National Education Union (NEU) members who teach in 32 non-academised sixth form colleges have voted overwhelmingly to end their dispute with the Secretary of State for Education.

NEU members, including those at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham and BHASVIC College and Varndean College, both in Brighton, had been in conflict over pay and conditions, resulting in eight days of strike action.

A member consultation had been held following the receipt of firm, written assurances from the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), that there would be no two-tier pay offers put forward in future years and all pay awards will have a single pay settlement date.

78.6 per cent of members balloted voted to accept the revised pay offer on a 64.6 per cent turnout in a ballot of several thousand members.

The revised offer was 5.5% from April 1, with a backdated offer of 3.5% from September 1, 2024, plus the new guarantees.

Phil Clarke, regional secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Our sixth form college teacher members have made significant gains in eight days of strike action against an unfair decision, by government, to underfund sixth form colleges.

“By taking a strong and united position for fairness, sixth form college teachers have boosted funding to the sector for an above inflation pay award and protected the future of the sixth form college sector in the long term.

“This dispute was frustrating and entirely avoidable. It was a great pity the Government let this dispute run on when an easy and fair solution was available.

“While the pay guarantees the union has secured will ensure that two-tier pay offers do not reoccur in future, we need to see more investment in sixth form colleges and further education”