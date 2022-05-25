Mirabelle Hogan, who goes to Burgess Hill Girls and trains at Rennie Dance Academy in Uckfield, was picked for EYB after a competitive video audition earlier this year.

Now she is experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals.

Mirabelle said: “I first started dancing when I was three years old at the Rennie Dance Academy in Uckfield.

Ten-year-old Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill is part of the cast of English Youth Ballet’s Gala Evening of Ballet and Music

"I started because my older sister was already taking lessons and I wanted to be like her. I’m so happy being a dancer because I am able to tell a story with my dancing and expressions.”

Mirabelle said she loves dancing with EYB too, calling the teachers and costumes ‘amazing’.

"I can’t wait for the gala performance,” she said.

Mirabelle and the other young dancers are set to perform at Bromley Churchill Theatre on Sunday, June 19 (7pm).

They will dance alongside EYB’s international professional dancers and soloist dancers from the Royal Ballet Company.

EYB Principal Lyndsey Fraser said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young.

"The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress.”