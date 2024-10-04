A Levels can play a big part in a young person’s opportunities after finishing their secondary education.
That’s why it’s important that they spend their sixth form years at a school that can nurture their own unique strengths, and help build up their weaker skills. We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Sussex when it comes to A Level results - creating a league table for parents based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year).
We have ranked them by their A Level performance point score - a scaled score based on the average number of points students managed to achieve across all of the A Level exams they took. Sixty is the highest number possible, equivalent to an A*, but we’ve only selected schools with at at least a B- average.
All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month, meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to either meet or exceed government standards.
Here were the 14 sixth forms from across East and West Sussex - plus Brighton and Hove - that made the cut:
