A Levels can play a big part in a young person’s opportunities after finishing their secondary education.

That’s why it’s important that they spend their sixth form years at a school that can nurture their own unique strengths, and help build up their weaker skills. We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state secondary schools and sixth form colleges across Sussex when it comes to A Level results - creating a league table for parents based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year).

We have ranked them by their A Level performance point score - a scaled score based on the average number of points students managed to achieve across all of the A Level exams they took. Sixty is the highest number possible, equivalent to an A*, but we’ve only selected schools with at at least a B- average.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month, meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to either meet or exceed government standards.

Here were the 14 sixth forms from across East and West Sussex - plus Brighton and Hove - that made the cut:

1 . Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College Topping the list is BHASVIC, a large sixth form college in Brighton and Hove. It was formerly ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 40.51 - giving it an average grade of B. This is particularly impressive, as the college had more than 1,600 pupils sit their A Level exams last year. | Google

2 . The Weald School The Weald is a secondary school and sixth form in Billingshurst, West Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 39.95 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google

3 . Midhurst Rother College This is a secondary school and sixth form in Midhurst, West Sussex. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 39.38 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google