The Angmering School sixth form celebrates outstanding A-level results

The Angmering Sixth Form is celebrating another excellent set of results this year, with a 99 per cent pass rate and an A*-B percentage of 51 per cent.

Students celebrating outstanding results this year include Alfie Charlton (A*A*A*A), Sami Fielder (A*A*A), Joe Scott (A*A*AA), Sam Ide (A*AAA), Millie Justice (ABB) and Harry Taylor (A and Btec Double Distinction).

Special mention to Freddy Ireland, whom we believe is the only registered blind student to take A level chemistry in the country, gaining a grade C along with B and C in his other subjects.

Rather than go to university, Alfie has opted to join Goldman Sachs as a Global Markets degree apprentice.

Joe Scott, Jake Burford , Sami Fielder and Millie Justice. Picture: The Angmering School / Submitted

Sami will be taking up a place studying mathematics and statistics at the University of Warwick, Joe is off to Imperial College London to study biochemistry, Sam is going to the University of Bristol to study aerospace engineering and Millie will study musical theatre at Bath Spa University. Freddy will continue his studies taking geography at the University of Sussex.

We would also like to congratulate Georgia Connelly, who, by gaining her grade A in history to accompany her two A grades last year, will now take up her place at the University of Oxford studying human sciences.

Tony Kerrison, head of sixth form, commented: “We are so very proud of our students and their achievements this year. They have faced the most difficult set of circumstances in recent memory as they have lost the same teaching time as their predecessors but have not been given any advanced information on exam content and grade boundaries rising but they have stepped up to the challenge.