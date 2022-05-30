The school was praised by the National Education Opportunities Network (NEON) for its work to affect change by successfully supporting learners from under-represented groups to enter university.

The Angmering School was nominated by the University of Bath and won the NEON School or College Widening Access Award 2022.

Supporting the nomination, the university said: "The Angmering School is dedicated to the success and progression of disadvantaged students and progression to Higher Education.

Gavin Bowles, work related manager and careers officer at The Angmering School, is presented with the NEON School or College Widening Access Award 2022

"Their work to achieve this is supported from the top, is strategically led and supported across the school. They take a holistic approach to this work, engaging with higher education institutions and employers positively and effectively to support disadvantaged students in a range of different ways.

"They have planned and put into practice an effective programme of information advice and guidance, curriculum support, and transition skills development, alongside mentoring and personal support that has proven to be very successful in supporting the progression of under-represented groups to HE."

Gavin Bowles, work related manager and careers officer at The Angmering School, travelled to London to attend the awards ceremony at the Palace of Westminster and was over the moon to receive the award.

Mr Bowles said: "Receiving this award on behalf of The Angmering School was testimony to the hard work and dedication our students have shown accessing both The Bath Scholars and The Be Ready programmes. Without the support of our headship or our wonderful pastoral team, we would not have achieved such praise and admiration for our good practice."

Simon Liley, headteacher, was thrilled to see the school receive recognition at a national level.He said: "This is a great reflection of their excellent work to promote both ambition and courage in our students. We will continue to build on this work and ensure that our students see Higher Education as a viable pathway no matter what their circumstances.