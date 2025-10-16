The Gatwick School awarded prestigious Gold for commitment to children’s rights

The Gatwick School, part of Aurora Academies Trust, is celebrating after being awarded Gold by UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting School programme, the highest possible accolade recognising schools’ dedication to promoting and realising children’s rights.

The prestigious Gold award recognises schools that go above and beyond to create environments where every child feels valued, respected and empowered. It celebrates those that have embedded the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into the very fabric of school life, from their planning and policies to their practices.

For those at The Gatwick School, children’s rights have been woven into the core of its daily activities. The award highlights the school’s entrenched and ongoing commitment to building a community grounded in mutual respect, empathy and understanding.

The Rights Respecting Schools programme has been shown to have a transformative impact on school communities across the UK, helping to boost pupil behaviour, relationships and wellbeing. By enhancing self-esteem, reducing bullying and improving engagement in learning, the initiative lays the foundation for increased academic achievement and happier school life.

The Gatwick School is one of just 40 schools in the South East to achieve this distinguished Gold award and joins a group of 600 schools across the UK who have reached the accolade. The recognition is a powerful validation of the school’s inclusive culture and a testament to the shared values that students, staff and parents uphold every day.

David Marillat, Headteacher at The Gatwick School, said: “We are incredibly proud of this award from UNICEF which recognises the strength of our whole TGS Family. At the heart of everything we do is a culture of respect and making the right choices, values that are shared and modelled by our students, staff and parents every single day.

“This Gold award is a testament to the positive, inclusive and caring environment we have created together, and we are excited to continue to ensure our whole TGS Family can achieve their fullest potential.”