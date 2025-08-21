The Gatwick School celebrates GCSE success

Students and staff at The Gatwick School (TGS), part of Aurora Academies Trust, are celebrating their record-breaking GCSE results today, particularly the strong improvement achieved in attainment.

TGS is pleased to announce a year of strong results for students.

The whole TGS Family is incredibly proud of the hard work and determination of the students, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto further study, including college, sixth form and apprenticeships.

As a result, TGS is celebrating year-on-year progress in students achieving 4s and above, 5s and above, and 7s and above, showing the trajectory of outstanding results being achieved by the TGS Family.

These are in addition to the incredible results achieved in the primary phase, with results on average across the national benchmark examinations from Reception to Year 6 sitting 8.2% above the national average.

Some students have achieved particularly strong GCSE results, including:

Luoana, who achieved 8s in English, Mathematics, Science, History and Statistics, and 9s in Spanish and Religious Education.

Jasmine, who achieved 9s in English, Drama, Geography and Religious Education.

Taras, who achieved 8s in Computer Science, Statistics, Science and Spanish, as well as a 9 in Mathematics.

Leonard, who achieved 8s in Business Studies, Mathematics, Statistics and English, while competing in Ice Hockey at international level.

David Marillat, Headteacher at The Gatwick School, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic results of our Year 11 students who have continued the trend in setting record-breaking results.

Students collecting their GCSE results at The Gatwick School

"This year, our students have achieved the highest attainment score for GCSE’s at The Gatwick School, in part due to the determination and dedication of students, and the support of the wider TGS Family.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for this fantastic cohort of students, and how they will continue to evidence what it means to be a Gatwick Gamechanger.

"These results are a credit to all of the work of every member of the TGS Family and further validate the school's mission and trajectory in becoming one of the best in the country.”