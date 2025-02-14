The Gatwick School celebrates Top 50 national ranking for school improvement
A Commitment to Excellence
Over the past academic year, The Gatwick School has demonstrated remarkable growth and student success, driven by support of a dedicated school community.
Headteacher David Marillat shared his excitement:
"The leadership team and trust set this ambitious goal at the start of the academic year, and we are incredibly proud to have achieved it. This milestone is just the beginning—we are committed to becoming one of the best schools in the country. Our dedicated staff and enthusiastic students are making rapid strides towards this vision."
"I warmly invite families to visit and experience our vibrant school community. From ages 4 to 16, our students embody values that open doors to greater opportunities and choices for their futures. While we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains on continuous growth, and we look forward to sharing even more success next year."
Trust-Wide Support and Recognition
Aurora Academies Trust CEO, James Freeston, praised the school’s success:
"We are extremely proud of the significant improvements in last summer’s GCSE results, made possible by the dedication of The Gatwick School’s staff. It was a privilege to attend results day and witness students achieve the grades they needed to progress in their education."
Key Achievements Driving Success
The Gatwick School’s national recognition reflects the impact of targeted academic support, enhanced teaching methods, and strong leadership, all of which have accelerated student progress. By fostering a supportive culture, investing in staff development, and prioritising student aspirations and well-being, the school has not only improved results but also established a sustainable framework for long-term excellence.