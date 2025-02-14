The Gatwick School celebrates Top 50 national ranking for school improvement

Top 50 Ranking Highlights Remarkable Progress and Dedication The Gatwick School in Crawley has been named one of the Top 50 schools in the country for improvements in GCSE results, a not-insignificant achievement that places both the school and the town on the national education map. This recognition follows the Department for Education’s publication of last summer’s GCSE results and highlights the school’s rapid progress and commitment to delivering high-quality education.

A Commitment to Excellence

Over the past academic year, The Gatwick School has demonstrated remarkable growth and student success, driven by support of a dedicated school community.

Headteacher David Marillat shared his excitement:

Pictured are The Gatwick School Headteacher, Mr David Marillat, and students from last years Year 11 on results day.

"The leadership team and trust set this ambitious goal at the start of the academic year, and we are incredibly proud to have achieved it. This milestone is just the beginning—we are committed to becoming one of the best schools in the country. Our dedicated staff and enthusiastic students are making rapid strides towards this vision."

"I warmly invite families to visit and experience our vibrant school community. From ages 4 to 16, our students embody values that open doors to greater opportunities and choices for their futures. While we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains on continuous growth, and we look forward to sharing even more success next year."

Trust-Wide Support and Recognition

Aurora Academies Trust CEO, James Freeston, praised the school’s success:

"We are extremely proud of the significant improvements in last summer’s GCSE results, made possible by the dedication of The Gatwick School’s staff. It was a privilege to attend results day and witness students achieve the grades they needed to progress in their education."

Key Achievements Driving Success

The Gatwick School’s national recognition reflects the impact of targeted academic support, enhanced teaching methods, and strong leadership, all of which have accelerated student progress. By fostering a supportive culture, investing in staff development, and prioritising student aspirations and well-being, the school has not only improved results but also established a sustainable framework for long-term excellence.