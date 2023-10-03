A world famous author officially opened a West Sussex school’s new library this week.

Julia Donaldson, best known for writing The Gruffalo – and its sequel, The Gruffalo’s Child – opened the renovated library at Swiss Gardens Primary in Shoreham-by-Sea on Monday (October 2).

The school said it was an ‘absolute honour’ to have the ‘world renowned author’ to officially open the library.

The £15,000 project was completed thanks to local people who ‘gave their time for free’ to ‘achieve this wonderful space for children’.

Headteacher Lawrence Caughlin said: “It has been a real pleasure working creatively with so many talented people developing the new library. I passionately believe a warm, nurturing and comfortable space, full of calm colours, will help all children enjoy this library and foster a lifelong love of books.”

Present at the opening were many of the contributors who helped design the library.

A school spokesperson added: “From the carpentry, the design, the art work and the skills around what makes a high quality library environment, we were so lucky to have parents of the school who could offer those skills.

“This was supported by the PTA of the school, who undertook extensive fund raising to help create this amazing environment.

“We know this will be used and enjoyed by our current pupils and for years to come and help them to develop and extend a love of books and reading.”

The school plans to use the facility for future community events.

As well as the Gruffalo, illustrated by Axel Scheffler, Donaldson also wrote Stick Man, Superworm, Room on the Broom and Tim's Bad Mood among other stories.

Swiss Gardens pupils were given a signed book by the beloved author, who was Children's Laureate between 2011 and 2013.

Speaking during the event, she said: "If only every school could have something like this [library]. It seems so normal that they should.

"I'm part of The Great School Library campaign so hopefully they should open one in every school, primary and secondary.

"It's not just a library. That librarian will know you all when you're in year one right through to when you're in your six. They will know what you like and put right book into right hands – making sure you're all the readers of the present and future."

The new library was described by one teacher as the ‘perfect place to explore other worlds, places and people’.

A year five child said: “It will be a great place to relax and read a great book.”

1 . The Gruffalo author opens school library World famous author Julia Donaldson opens the new library at Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Sussex World / SR23100201

