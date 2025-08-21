The Hastings Academy celebrates Results Day

Hastings Academy is proud to announce its best GCSE results since the reformed qualifications were introduced, with 55% of students achieving a pass in both English and maths- a record-breaking milestone for the school. This year’s results mark the highest overall attainment since 2017–18, with students on average achieving a full grade higher in every GCSE they sat compared to 2022–23.

Principal Simon Addison commented:

“I am incredibly proud of our students for what they’ve achieved this year, not just in terms of results, but in how they’ve grown and applied themselves throughout their time with us. These outcomes reflect the hard work and commitment of our students, the relentless support of our staff, and the encouragement from families and carers at home.

One of our top students Marney receiving her results.

"Our community has been behind us every step of the way, and I’m so grateful for that. At Hastings Academy, we believe in ‘Ambition for All’ and this year’s success sets the standard for even more to come.”

The Academy was also delighted to welcome Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings, Rye and the Villages, who visited the school on results day to meet with students and staff. She offered her congratulations to students receiving their results and acknowledged the positive progress Hastings Academy is making.

“It’s fantastic to see the hard work of students and staff paying off,” she said. “These results show the difference that strong leadership, great teaching and a supportive community can make. I look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Hastings Academy is on a mission to become the school of choice for families across the town. With a growing reputation for high standards, care and opportunity, the Academy is determined to offer a first-class education that equips every student with the knowledge, character and confidence to succeed- not just in exams, but in life. This year’s results show that the school is not only improving, but thriving, and more ambitious than ever for its pupils and community.