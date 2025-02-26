The Latest Music Bar joins the WaterBear Family

Brighton-based music college WaterBear, has acquired independent live music venue The Latest Music Bar, bringing it under its wing as a sister venue to the college’s popular Brighton seafront space, The WaterBear Venue.

Located in Kemp Town, The Latest Music Bar has long been a cornerstone of Brighton’s music scene. Previously known as the Joogleberry Playhouse—often referred to as “Ronnie Scott’s by the Sea”—the eclectic venue was celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere and rich musical heritage. It has welcomed renowned artists and bands from across the UK, including Amy Winehouse, The Kooks, and Chris Difford of Squeeze - even Paul McCartney has been spotted in the audience.

WaterBear CEO and Co-founder Adam Bushell has unveiled plans for the venue’s future, as The Latest Music Bar will be rebranded as The WaterBear Music Bar and undergo a refurbishment. The venue will continue to host a diverse range of gigs and events, with the basement remaining a dedicated live music space, while the ground floor will feature a bar and an intimate performance area – further strengthening Brighton’s reputation as a hub for live music. The revamped space will be available for touring bands and artists to book, offering a vibrant hub for live performances. Additionally, WaterBear students will benefit from access to the venue for classes, rehearsals, performances, and stagecraft development, further enhancing their hands-on learning experience.

WaterBear founder Bruce Dickinson emphasises the importance of preserving independent music venues: “It’s incredible to think that we now have two live music venues in the city. It’s so important to ensure we don’t lose these spaces.

We recently launched the Keeping Music Live Campaign with the Music Venue Trust to highlight the crisis facing independent venues across the UK. Through this campaign, we want to encourage young people to go out and support their local music venues. These are the places where the magic happens—where talent and careers take shape, where artists, bands, and songwriters grow and mature to the point of making great records.”

WaterBear students already benefit from access to a range of Brighton’s top music venues, including Alphabet, Brighton Electric, and The WaterBear Venue. With student numbers growing in recent years, WaterBear’s priority is to provide the best facilities and teaching spaces, deeply connected to Brighton’s music community. This ensures that artists and musicians gain real-life performance experiences—essential for building connections with audiences and progressing from small venues to, perhaps one day, a stadium.

