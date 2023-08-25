Students at The Littlehampton Academy are celebrating their achievements after receiving some great GCSE and BTEC results for 2023.

There was a lot to be proud of as students opened their exam grades envelopes and a lot of delighted students and families as they saw the results of their hard work, commitment and resilience over the past few years.

Students were delighted to receive their qualifications, which showed the highest attainment grades awarded for some and, equally importantly, grades which reflected huge effort and perseverance for others.

This cohort has been particularly affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, which makes their achievements all the more inspiring.

Sarah Pringle, principal, said: “We are immensely proud of our year-11 students who have worked so hard and managed exceptional challenges during their secondary education. This year group has had such an unsettled secondary education, that their achievements at GCSE and BTEC are a huge credit to them.

"Students have worked tirelessly, with the staff teaching and supporting them to ensure that they gain the best outcomes possible, allowing them to take their next steps into the sixth form at Littlehampton Academy and on to other courses and work placements in the wider community.