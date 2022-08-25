Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year saw the return to formal examinations following the pandemic, and the results are testament to a remarkable amount of resilience and dedication demonstrated by students over recent years.

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “Our students have achieved an amazing set of results and we are extremely proud of them. They worked incredibly hard and today they are reaping the rewards of their efforts.

"I would also like to pay tribute to my colleagues and the parents and carers of Littlehampton who have supported our young people on this journey. Well done to everyone involved – we wish you every success in the future.”

There were celebrations at the Littlehampton Academy as students received their results

Among the top individual performers was Rachel Kenny, who was awarded three grade 9s and four grade 8s. She said: “I’m very happy – I’m so glad that the waiting and stress is now over!” She will be moving on to study for A levels in English, history and politics. Marilena Papamatthaiou also achieved three grade 9s and four 8s. Jessamine Lott gained nine GCSEs, as did Jessie Worrall.

Thomas Watts, who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction* will be going on to study geography, physics and French. He said “All my hard work has been

worthwhile. Even though it has been difficult and stressful at times, I just got my head down, and I’m so glad it went well.”

Paige-Emily Caldwell, who will be studying English language, sociology and philosophy, was equally happy and relieved. She said “I’m surprised and so glad at what I got! I’m so happy – over the moon!”

Rachel Kenny achieved three grade 9s and four grade 8s

Director of learning for key stage 4 Karen Portman said: “Congratulations to all of our year-11 students, parents and carers on making it through an incredibly tough two years in the lead up to their exams.

"We all know how hard it’s been at times, but also how hard they’ve worked. We hope our students are proud of themselves, and that their families and friends are very proud of them.

"The resilience our students have shown under the conditions of the pandemic is remarkable. They are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people, and we couldn’t be prouder of them. We are also really looking forward to welcoming our year-11s into our successful sixth form in a few days’ time.”