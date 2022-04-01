The Littlehampton Academy principal to step down

In a letter to parents, Morgan Thomas said: “Having completed more than eight years at TLA, six of these as principal, I have decided that now is the right time to move on.”
“When I joined the school, I made a commitment to ensure that TLA came out of special measures and was judged at least ‘good’ in all areas.
“Thanks to a huge amount of teamwork, this has now been accomplished and it therefore seems an apposite time to hand over to a new principal who will lead the next phase of continuous improvements.
“I have profoundly enjoyed my time at TLA and will always carry it in my heart.”
Hardip Begol, the chief executive of the Woodard Academies Trust, which runs the school, thanked Mr Thomas and paid tribute to his ‘hard work, skill and dedication’, and added: “We are advertising for a replacement to take up the position of Principal from the start of the next academic year.
“The school was successful in attracting very high calibre candidates for the position of vice principal (VP) and we will have three VPs from September, ensuring the school has the strongest leadership to continue to improve.”
