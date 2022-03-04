The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) SUS-220403-150110001

The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

New figures have revealed the most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex for the 2022/2023 academic year.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:16 pm

This week was National Offer Day (March 1) which is when children are offered a place at secondary school – across Sussex 14,914 applications were received.

East Sussex County Council confirmed 96 per cent of children were given a place at one of their three preferred schools and 87.6 per cent secured a place at their first choice.

Full story: East Sussex secondary school places offered for September

The council revealed 16 schools were oversubscribed, highlighting which schools are the hardest to get into.

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.

Information on how to appeal is available online

More from East Sussex County Council about oversubscribed schools

1.

Willingdon Community School (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170914-113532008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

2.

Heathfield Community College. Progress 8 score: 0.49 Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 52.1 SUS-190125-135539003

Photo: Haywards Heath

Photo Sales

3.

Claverham Community College SUS-141114-122951001

Photo Sales

4.

Chailey School SUS-181207-081049008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
East Sussex County Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 4