The Premier League awaits Maidenbower Juniors as they have once in a lifetime opportunity to play at Leeds United

Footballers at Maidenbower Junior School are about to embark on a once in a lifetime opportunity in the Premier League Primary All Stars competition at Elland Road, Leeds.
By Simon PikeContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 14:53 BST

It was incredible for the girls' team to win the Albion Cup earlier this year, which was a county level competition to qualify for the national finals. But then a few weeks later, Maidenbower's boys' teams matched this feat by winning their county final in Lancing to also qualify.

Both teams will now represent Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League event, which take place at the same time on Tuesday 6th June, where they will compete against schools from each Premier League Club.

It is an extraordinary achievement for both teams to achieve success together and lifelong memories await this group of talented players.

Maidenbower Junior School's girls team after winning the Albion Cup.
Maidenbower Junior School's girls team after winning the Albion Cup.
Maidenbower Junior School team after winning the Albion Cup.
Maidenbower Junior School team after winning the Albion Cup.
