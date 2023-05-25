It was incredible for the girls' team to win the Albion Cup earlier this year, which was a county level competition to qualify for the national finals. But then a few weeks later, Maidenbower's boys' teams matched this feat by winning their county final in Lancing to also qualify.
Both teams will now represent Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League event, which take place at the same time on Tuesday 6th June, where they will compete against schools from each Premier League Club.
It is an extraordinary achievement for both teams to achieve success together and lifelong memories await this group of talented players.