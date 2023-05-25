Footballers at Maidenbower Junior School are about to embark on a once in a lifetime opportunity in the Premier League Primary All Stars competition at Elland Road, Leeds.

It was incredible for the girls' team to win the Albion Cup earlier this year, which was a county level competition to qualify for the national finals. But then a few weeks later, Maidenbower's boys' teams matched this feat by winning their county final in Lancing to also qualify.

Both teams will now represent Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League event, which take place at the same time on Tuesday 6th June, where they will compete against schools from each Premier League Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an extraordinary achievement for both teams to achieve success together and lifelong memories await this group of talented players.

Maidenbower Junior School's girls team after winning the Albion Cup.