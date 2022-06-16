These are the children who started school in Worthing in 2009

Parents with children who are starting school in September this year have been preparing for the big day with induction evenings, tours and talks. It seems the perfect time to take another step back in time, this time to 2009 to see the children who started school 13 years ago.

Can you spot anyone you know in the gallery of pictures? We have been included staff pictures from our archive from Bramber Primary School, Broadwater CE Primary School, Durrington Infant School, Elm Grove Primary School, Field Place Infant School, Hawthorns Primary School, Goring CE Primary School, Lyndhurst Infant School, Springfield Infant School, The Laurels Primary School, Thomas A Becket Infant School, West Park CE Primary School and Whytemead Primary School.

1. Elm Grove First School

Staff and pupils at Elm Grove First School in Goring

Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

2. Whytemead First School

Whytemead First School Cherry Class

Photo: Gerald Thompson

3. Whytemead First School

Whytemead First School Apple Class

Photo: Gerald Thompson

4. The Laurels Primary School

The Laurels Primary School reception class

Photo: Gerald Thompson

ParentsSpringfield Infant School
