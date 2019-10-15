These are the Ofsted ratings of 11 Lewes area schools

These are the ratings of 11 Lewes area schools following inspections by Ofsted.

Ofsted rates schools from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/. If there is no report it may be because: a newly registered school has not been inspected yet; an inspection has taken place recently but the report hasn’t been published yet; a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet; or an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection. All pictures: Google Maps.

Hamsey Community Primary School, Cooksbridge, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 21 November 2018 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Iford and Kingston Church of England Primary School, Wellgreen Lane, Kingston, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 8 March 2019. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

King's Academy Ringmer, Lewes Road, Ringmer, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 10 June 2019. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Northease Manor School, Rodmell, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 23 April 2018. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more