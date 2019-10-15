These are the Ofsted ratings of 11 Lewes area schools

These are the Ofsted ratings of 19 Eastbourne, Hailsham, Polegate and Pevensey primary schools

These are the ratings of 11 Lewes area schools following inspections by Ofsted.

Ofsted rates schools from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/. If there is no report it may be because: a newly registered school has not been inspected yet; an inspection has taken place recently but the report hasn’t been published yet; a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet; or an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection. All pictures: Google Maps.

Hamsey Community Primary School, Cooksbridge, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 21 November 2018
Iford and Kingston Church of England Primary School, Wellgreen Lane, Kingston, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 8 March 2019.
King's Academy Ringmer, Lewes Road, Ringmer, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 10 June 2019.
Northease Manor School, Rodmell, Lewes. Rating: Good. Latest report: 23 April 2018.
