Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Horsham and Mid Sussex are the most overcrowded.

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Cuckfield, is over capacity by 0.7%. The school has an extra 3 pupils on its roll.

Millais School Millais School, Horsham, is over capacity by 0.8%. The school has an extra 12 pupils on its roll.

Tanbridge House School Tanbridge House School in Horsham is over capacity by 2.3%. The school has an extra 34 pupils on its roll.

Thakeham Primary School Thakeham Primary School, Storrington, is over capacity by 1.0%. The school has an extra 1 pupil on its roll.