Thousands of students attend Safer Schools event

The event, which is organised by the Crawley Schools Pastoral Network Group with support from Crawley Borough Council’s Community Development Team, was attended by 1,500 students and held at The Hawth on March 12.

The event – the only one of its kind in Sussex – includes a powerful presentation by ex-gang members working with St Giles Trust followed by a question and answer session with the presenters.

It is further supported by schools committing to assembly time and/or personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lessons to further discuss and support the issues raised.

The Safer Crawley Partnership funded the event.

Councillor Yasmin Khan is Chair of the Safer Crawley Partnership and Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council.

She said: “I was delighted to attend this fantastic event. It’s vitally important that we protect young people, make them aware of potential dangers and provide them with the tools to stay safe.

“I’d also like to thank all of the partners who helped to make this such a successful event.”

The Safer Crawley Partnership is made up of Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Service and Crawley Integrated Care System. In addition, it is also supported by the voluntary, community and business sector.

The partnership has a statutory duty to reduce crime and disorder.

The partnership’s priorities for 2023 to 2025 are:

· violence against women and girls

· serious and organised crime

· youth-related anti-social behaviour

· protecting vulnerable individuals

· cost of living-related crime

· drug-related harm