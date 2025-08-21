Top of the class: Brighton College smashes records with best-ever GCSE results

An astonishing 98% of all grades were at 9–7 (A*–A), including 62% at grade 9, and 89% at grade 8-9 (A* equivalent). In total, pupils secured 1,300 grade 9s, with 59 pupils achieving a clean sweep of 9 or more grade 9s.

Amongst the many exceptional performances, several pupil stories stand out:

Liza – Hope Against The Odds: Ukrainian Refugee Achieves GCSE Success

One of the school’s 23 Ukrainian scholars, Liza fled the war in 2022 with her family after spending two traumatic weeks in a basement in Kyiv. Liza and her two siblings were given full scholarships by Brighton College after arriving in the country. Today, she is celebrating an incredible set of results: seven grade 9s, one grade 8, and a special award for being one of top performers in her Art GCSE in the country.

After opening her results, Liza said: “I was nervous, but I am so happy. I have mixed feelings. I want to go back to Ukraine but we are all really scared to go back to Kyiv. I haven't seen my grandparents for years since the start of the war."

Liza’s mother Mrs Zburzhynska said: “The war forced our family, like so many Ukrainians, to leave our home. But at the same time, it led us to Brighton College. This amazing school has become more than just an educational institution to us – it has been a place where we felt humanity, acceptance and warmth.”

Head Master, Steve Marshall-Taylor said: “Among so much of which we can be proud today, this wonderful individual story shines brightly and highlights the privilege we have to play a small part in moments such as this.”

Nathanial – Top of the Literary Tree

Nathanial is celebrating 10 grade 9s and one grade 8, alongside a prestigious national award for achieving the highest mark in the whole country in his English Literature GCSE — a truly remarkable accomplishment.

This is made all the more wonderful, as both of his parents are high profile figures in publishing. His passion for literature was nurtured by Brighton College after he started reading at a very young age.

Nathanial’s mother said: “We are enormously proud of Nathaniel, I and feel indebted to Brighton College for the role they have played in helping him reach his potential. We could not be more grateful for their tremendous support and approach in enabling their pupils to love learning, something that far exceeds any grade or external form of distinction — and hopefully something all of their pupils can carry with them throughout their lives.”

Astrid – Making Waves in the Pool and the Classroom

Elite swimmer Astrid has proven her excellence both in sport and academics. Today she celebrates an outstanding 11 grade 9s at GCSE.

A three-time 50m Backstroke Champion, Astrid won three gold medals at the International Meet in Slovenia this summer, and in the GB Aquatics NextGen Championships she finished 4th in 50m Backstroke. Astrid continues to train for elite international competitions, to represent her country at the highest level.

Head Master, Steve Marshall-Taylor, commented: “The results are cause for great celebration for the pupils and their families, and I am delighted that our girls and boys have both achieved a phenomenal 98% at grades 9-7. They are, however, really only the outcome or end point of a wonderful journey of learning, intellectual enquiry and academic engagement.

"We took as our inspiration just over a year ago a quotation attributed to Antoine de Saint Exupéry: ‘If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up people to collect wood, but teach them rather to yearn for the vast and endless sea'.

"Through lessons, academic societies, our masterclass series and critical thinking courses, the pupils are developing, with us as teachers, a love of learning that we hope will stay with them throughout their lives.”

