Topping out ceremony at new multi-million pound Hailsham school

A topping out ceremony has taken place at the new state-of-the-art primary and nursery school in Hailsham.

The new £8 million Hailsham Community College Primary Academy will form part of the Hailsham Community College Academy Trust, which is lowering its age range to welcome primary school pupils starting from September 2019.

Sophie and Joshua signing the panel SUS-190617-143010001

The ceremony marked the completion of the new building’s structure and was celebrated by staff, school governors and students from Hailsham Community College, as well as parents and pupils who will be starting at the new Primary Academy in September. Representatives from East Sussex County Council also joined the celebrations, alongside developers Morgan Sindall Construction.

Located near Park Road in Hellingly, the new school will create 420 primary and nursery places to serve the north Hailsham community.

As well as creating a separate nursery facility for 40 children, the 14 classrooms will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology. There will be a library and separate food science and technology areas, SEN therapy rooms and a multi-use hall space for dining and sports.

East Sussex County Council’s investment in the new primary school comes as the birth rate in Hailsham continues to rise, which is linked to the significant levels of new homes being built in the town.

The expansion of the all-through academy is designed to see children joining the nursery from the age of two and leaving Hailsham Sixth Form when they are 18 to 19 years old.

Phil Matthews, principal at Hailsham Community College, said: “The topping out ceremony marked a significant moment in our journey to becoming an all-through school. I am absolutely delighted with progress on the primary school and am very much looking forward to opening our doors this September to our first ever cohort of reception-age children. We are tremendously excited.”