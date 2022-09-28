Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep have been named as finalists in two categories of this year’s Independent School of the Year awards. Eastbourne College is a finalist for Co-Educational Independent School of the Year. It’s also been shortlisted for Independent School of the Year for Community Outreach, and The Marketing Award for Effective Brand Communication. St Andrew’s Prep is a finalist for Independent School of the Year for International Student Experience. It is shortlisted for Prep School of the Year, Pre-Prep School of the Year, Boarding School of the Year, School of the Year for Student Well-Being, and School of the Year for the Performing Arts.

Hosted by Independent School Parent magazine, around 350 schools entered the awards which are judged by a panel made up of head teachers, governors and leading representatives of member associations.

Earlier this month, Tatler magazine crowned Eastbourne College Best Eco Warrior at its Tatler Schools Awards. The college was also included in the Tatler Schools Guide 2023: The Top Prep and Public Schools in the UK. Tom Lawson, headmaster at Eastbourne College, said: “Eastbourne College has a genuine buzz about the school as boys and girls mix easily in and out of the classroom without self-consciousness.”

Two Eastbourne schools up for national awards (photo from Midnight Communications)

Tom Gregory, headmaster at St Andrew’s Prep, said: “This nomination cements the focus and commitment to our international pupils by St Andrew’s Prep. We always go beyond what is needed for our boarders, giving them the best possible boarding and cultural experience.”

