Two new classrooms proposed for Eastbourne school

Ratton County Secondary School, in Park Avenue, is an 11-16 mixed comprehensive school part of the South Downs Learning Trust Multi Academy Trust.

Planning documents submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council said: “There is a serious shortfall in floor area for the capacity of existing and future students. There is not enough space within the existing facilities to accommodate the students and thus additional classrooms is necessary. ”

To deal with this problem, the school has applied to build a portakabin to create two new classrooms.

New classrooms for Eastbourne school

Plans say: “The proposed portakabin building will provide necessary learning facility to growing number of students that at the moment cannot be accommodated within the existing school buildings.

“The temporary building will provide suitably sized, flexible teaching space to accommodate the growing number of pupils within the school.”

If approved, the building will be sited on a grass and hard surface area within the school grounds. It will not affect car parking spaces or residential properties in the area, the plans say.

According to the plans: “The portakabin building has been chosen as a result of the flexible solution it provides.

New classrooms for Eastbourne school (photo from Eastbourne BC)

“The building can be installed quickly enabling to begin using the specifically fitted out buildings much more quickly than a traditional build, and it can easily be removed from site with little impact.