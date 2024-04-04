Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan, has approved The Beckmead Trust’s free school applications to sponsor Kithurst Academy and The Wealden Academy.

They will both be in West Sussex but the exact locations are yet to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for the The Beckmead Trust said: “Kithurst will be a short stay school for up to 80 children, whilst Wealden Academy will have places for 120 children in receipt of Education Health and Care Plans.

Photo SR Staff / SR24021901

"Work continues with West Sussex County Council and The Department for Education to finalise the locations for the two new schools which will aim to open in the next three to four years.”

The project can now ‘progress to the next stage of pre-opening’.

Dr Jonty Clark OBE, CEO of The Beckmead Trust, said: "We look forward to working with West Sussex County Council to deliver our shared vision to improve outcomes for disadvantaged children and young people.

"We will do this by providing outstanding education and care in nurturing and inclusive environments as demonstrated in our existing schools.