There was much joy and pride as students at Uckfield College opened their GCSE results.

The long wait was over and the happiness the students felt as they realised that their hard work had paid off was immense. Joining in their celebration were many parents and staff who had supported them on their first five years of secondary school. Once again, students at Uckfield College responded to the challenge of their GCSEs and performed exceptionally well.

Principal Hugh Hennebry said: “We are delighted with another set of great GCSE results. Every single student has been on their own personal journey of learning and developing their character and these results are a positive reflection of how successful they have been. Along the way, each student has improved. Congratulations to them all. We wish all our students every success in their next steps in their learning journeys. Thank you to all our staff and parents for their tremendous support. The special teamwork between everyone is what makes our college community so special.”

Sara Marshallsay, head of school, said: “We are extremely proud of the successes of each and every one of our students - huge congratulations to them all. It has been such a positive results day - talking to the students about their successes and discussing with them their plans for the next exciting stage in their lives. Thank you too to all the Uckfield College staff, who have supported and taught this year group throughout the years they have been with us, and, of course, to all of the students’ parents and carers for their support over the years. I have no doubt that this year group will go on to achieve fantastic things in the future and look forward to seeing their progress and achievements going forward.”

