On Monday (May 22), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, agreed to begin the formal process of closing Holy Cross Church of England Primary School in Belmont Road.

As a result, the council will soon go out to consultation ahead of a final decision on the school’s closure in September. This closure would be expected to take place in December, if approved.

According to the council, the move comes in response to the school’s pupil numbers falling below a ‘viable’ level. On paper, the school is supposed to have space for up to 210 pupils, but currently only has 26 children on its roll.

Cllr Standley heard how the fall in pupil numbers has been ongoing for some years and has come alongside issues with staffing and school leadership.

Officers said these issues have forced the school to reorganise into just two classes — one for Reception to Year Two and another for Years Three to Six — something which is considered to be having a negative impact on the quality and consistency of education.

The council says it has been working alongside the Diocese of Chichester to find alternatives to closure for some time (including both federation and academisation), but its small number of pupils mean these other routes are not viable.

The prospect of a closure has already been on the horizon for some time, with the school’s Interim Executive Board (IEB) writing to parents about the plans back in March.

In a letter sent to parents at the time, IEB chairman Simon Chandler said: “We recognise that this news will be very upsetting for you and that you will be anxious about what it means for your child(ren).

“I want to assure you our decision has been taken in the best interests of the children; at the centre of everything we do is a commitment that we all share to provide and excellent standard of education for all children.

“Sadly, we no longer believe that is possible at Holy Cross.”

