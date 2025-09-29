UK’s joint No.1 FE College for English – A top choice for international students

East Sussex College has once again been a top performer, consistently rated among the top 5% of UK providers for English Language programmes over the past 12 years.

EL Gazette (English Language Gazette), the international news and media company for English Language Teaching, ranked the UK providers based on the summary statements published by the British Council.

The College is officially recognised as the UK’s joint No.1 government FE college for English, reflecting its outstanding teaching and student success.

In its most recent inspection, the College was awarded 13 strengths out of 15, highlighting excellence in teaching, student welfare, and academic management.

East Sussex College International Students

The College’s teaching team includes highly experienced professionals, including former staff from Cambridge English, providing expert support tailored to international learners. This ensures students enjoy a high-quality, supportive, and engaging learning environment while studying in East Sussex.

Mark Allen, Assistant Principal for Adult, ESOL, International & ESOL at East Sussex College, said:"Being named the UK’s joint No.1 government college for English reflects the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff and the supportive community we provide for our international students.

“Welcoming students from across the world reflects the college’s PROUD values which include Respect, Unity and Diversity and provides our local students with the opportunity to gain confidence with people from different cultures, as well as providing income to local businesses. We are proud to offer programmes that combine academic excellence with cultural immersion, helping students achieve their goals and thrive while studying in East Sussex."

East Sussex College’s International Study Programmes continue to be a top choice for students from around the world, offering a unique blend of academic excellence, personal development, and cultural experiences.