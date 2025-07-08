University of Brighton launches largest ever Summer Schools programme for young people from underrepresented backgrounds

The University of Brighton has launched its largest ever Summer Schools programme this year, giving young people from underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to experience university life and explore future possibilities.

Taking place from 8–11 July, the university will welcome 180 students aged 16 and 17 from local and national schools and further education providers to a fully funded residential programme of classes, workshops, trips, and community activities.

The Summer Schools are open to young people who meet widening participation criteria, including those from postcodes where fewer than average people attend university, care-experienced students and those from low-income households. Attendees will experience university life, explore academic subjects, and build confidence in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Led by the University of Brighton’s Outreach team and supported by 35 current student ambassadors, the week-long residential gives young people the chance to live in student halls, attend subject taster sessions, meet like-minded peers, and explore what university has to offer.

Workshops cover a wide range of subjects, including humanities, social science, science and engineering, health and sport, business and law, and art and media – designed to offer a taste of university-level study in a safe, accessible, and inclusive setting.

Students will also enjoy trips to local Sussex landmarks including Ditchling Museum, Sea Life Brighton, Charleston House, Hove Cricket Ground, the Observatory Science Centre and more, connecting their academic learning to the local cultural and social environment.

Summer School students will stay in Mithras Halls on the University’s Moulsecoomb campus, with activities and workshops taking place across its three campuses at City, Falmer, and Moulsecoomb. The experience ends with a Summer School graduation ceremony, recognising students’ achievements and providing practical advice on applying to university.

Now in its twelfth year, this is the largest Summer School to date, welcoming students from 22 local colleges from Sussex alongside 150 participants from across the UK. This growth reflects the University of Brighton’s ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to higher education and creating more inclusive opportunities for all young people.

Since opening for applications, the programme has attracted strong interest from students across more than 30 further education providers nationwide. This year, the University received over 1,380 applications for just 180 places – underscoring the growing popularity and impact of this initiative.

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on building supportive communities. Last year’s Summer School participants formed their own WhatsApp group after the event with many going on to apply to study at the university this summer – a testament to the friendships, confidence, and sense of belonging nurtured by the initiative. Previous Summer School participant, now first-year studying Physical Education with QTS student Ella Huntley, will be on hand to support the sport summer school as a student ambassador this year.

A mix of local and national participants ensures a rich and diverse community, with students from Sussex and the wider UK learning, socialising, and growing together. For students considering careers in health, the programme offers particular value. Experience gained through the Summer School can count towards entry requirements for certain health-related degree courses, providing a valuable stepping stone for applicants keen to pursue careers in healthcare.

Sarah Cook, a current student ambassador studying MPharm (Hons) Pharmacy who will be working at the Summer School this year said: “Being a student ambassador at the Summer School is really rewarding. It’s great to support young people as they explore university life for the first time and to see their confidence grow throughout the week. I remember how nervous I was before starting university, so it feels amazing to be part of creating a welcoming space for others.”

This initiative reflects the University of Brighton’s longstanding commitment to social inclusion, educational opportunity, and community engagement, creating meaningful pathways for young people from all walks of life.

For those unable to attend in person, the university’s online Summer Schools run from 22–25 July 2025, offering a chance to experience university life remotely. Open to residential and overseas college students, the online programme provides subject taster sessions, university application support, lectures, discussions, career advice, study skills workshops, and social events with lecturers, current students, and staff.

If you’re thinking about applying to the University of Brighton, Clearing is now open. You can also explore the university on a campus tour this July guided by student ambassadors. Virtual tours are also available anytime, no booking needed.