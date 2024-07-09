University of Chichester appoints Professor Symeon Dagkas as new Vice-Chancellor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Chichester has appointed Professor Symeon Dagkas as Vice-Chancellor; he will take up his post on November 1.

Professor Dagkas will take over from Professor Jane Longmore, who is retiring later this year, having grown the reputation and profile of the University of Chichester significantly over a very successful seven-year period.

Professor Dagkas currently serves as Provost and Chief Academic Officer at St Mary's University, where he oversees all academic activities across the university's three faculties and seven schools as well as recruitment, admissions and international. Over his career, Professor Dagkas has held multiple senior leadership roles at various institutions, including those within the Russell Group and Post-92 universities.

Announcing the appointment, Dr Tim Fooks, Chair of Governors said: “I am delighted that Professor Symeon Dagkas will become the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester following selection from a strong field of candidates.

Professor Symeon Dagkas.

"Symeon has the qualities, skills and experience needed to lead the University on its exciting upwards trajectory. Symeon will build upon the University’s strengths of research-led teaching quality, student experience and student engagement. Drawing upon these strengths and the University’s heritage and values, he will work with our community to promote the University on the national and global stage”.

Professor Symeon Dagkas expressed his gratitude to the Chair and the Board for the chance to build on the accomplishments of the University's current leadership, staff, and students.

He stated: "The University of Chichester is a strongly values-led institution, with a TEF Gold rating and a very clear commitment to its communities. I am immensely proud to have been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor.

"The University provides an exceptional experience for our students and staff. It is my intention to ensure that we continue to build on those strengths as well as make a significant impact through our internationally recognised research."

Professor Dagkas is a dedicated researcher who is passionate about advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in all facets of sport, exercise, and health. He is known to be an enthusiastic, energetic and empathetic leader who enjoys his colleagues’ successes as much as his own.

He is an AdvanceHE Race Equality Charter panellist and in March 2021 he was selected as an evaluator for the Knowledge Exchange (KE) Concordat. In April 2023 he was appointed by the OfS as Assessor/Lead Assessor for Quality and Standards in Higher Education.