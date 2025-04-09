University of Chichester celebrates close connection with Blondie drummer Clem Burke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Chichester has paid tribute to its honorary alumni and Blondie drummer Clem Burke, who sadly passed away earlier this week. Clem had a close connection with the university, joining Professor Marcus Smith to co-found the Clem Burke Drumming Project back in 2008.

Since the Clem Burke Drumming Project began, its research has revealed how drumming can help those with autism, investigated the physical demands a rock drummer endures during a gig and discovered how drumming can help improve concentration and reduce hyperactivity.

Clem Burke was recognised as an Honorary Doctor of Music by the University of Chichester in 2022 as a celebration of his musical achievements.

Professor Marcus Smith, co-founder of the Clem Burke Drumming Project said: “Clem Burke was the heartbeat behind Blondie, inspiring researchers at the University of Chichester to undertake pioneering work exploring the physical and mental health benefits of drumming. To date, hundreds of vulnerable school children have benefitted from playing the drums, with more projects planned for this summer. Clem leaves behind not only an incredible back catalogue of songs he played on but also an ever-increasing knowledge base that will help enhance the health and wellbeing of people across their lifespan. It was a privilege to work alongside Clem for over 27 years, he will be sadly missed but never forgotten”.

Clem Burke receiving his honorary degree from the University of Chichester in 2022.

The Clem Burke Drumming Project was originally formed in 2008 by legendary Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Professor Steve Draper and Professor Marcus Smith. It is now a collaboration between academics at four universities around the UK – Professor Marcus Smith (University of Chichester), Professor Ruth Lowry (Ulster University), Professor Steve Draper (Hartpury University) and Professor Steve Williams (King’s College London).

Speaking in 2023, Clem Burke said: “I would never have believed that what set out as a one-off scientific study in 1999 would have developed into a programme of research that has proven the value of drumming as an activity to promote physical and mental health. Their current plan to continue working in autism and begin investigating new areas, including dementia, stroke and brain trauma is very exciting. Who would have thought it, from Blondie to the brain … I always knew there was more to drumming than just having a beer and walking on stage”.