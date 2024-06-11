Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Chichester is number one in the UK for student satisfaction in Law, latest course rankings reveal.

And student satisfaction is high across departments, as Chichester was named in the top 10 for student satisfaction for a number of its degree courses.

The Complete University Guide League Table 2025 was revealed last week, and for student satisfaction, the University of Chichester was ranked:

• 1st for Law• 3rd for Childhood and Youth Studies• 3rd for Computer Science• 7th for English• 9th for Psychology• 10th for Creative Writing.

Chichester was named in the Top 10 for student satisfaction in a number of subjects.

The University was also ranked highly for graduate prospects in Education (6th), Psychology (10th) and Sports Science (15th).

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, Professor Jane Longmore said: “Our staff are committed to providing an inspiring and supportive educational environment for our students, so it is encouraging to have such positive rankings in this national League Table for both student satisfaction and graduate employment prospects.

“Particular congratulations to Law for their number one in the UK for student satisfaction.”

Amy Elkington, senior lecturer in Law said: “The Law department at the University of Chichester are incredibly proud to rank first for student satisfaction in the Complete University Guide 2025. This follows being ranked first in the NSS (National Student Survey) in 2023.

"We are a dedicated team who work hard to provide student focused inclusive learning, where the needs and aspirations of our students are central to what we do.”