Upset over refusal to debate non-religious assemblies in West Sussex schools

A humanist has criticised West Sussex County Council’s standing advisory council on religious education (SACRE) for refusing to discuss replacing collective worship in schools.

Worship in schools

Andrew Edmondson became a member of SACRE in November 2021 and recently tabled a report which described the guidance currently provided to schools as ‘outdated’ and ‘immoral’.

Mr Edmondson called on the council to ‘proactively encourage fully inclusive assemblies’ rather than collective worship, which the law says has to be ‘wholly or mainly of a broadly Christian character’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem, though, was that no one supported him and the meeting was told that no schools had raised any concerns about the status quo.

Barbara Bell, SACRE’s Jewish representative, said: “We have 2,000 years of persecution so if anybody has the right to speak about going to broadly based Christian worship I think it is the Jewish people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can promise you that if we didn’t like it, we would remove our children.

“We would rather our children have some spiritual input than they be left adrift in a world without meaning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a similar message from Rev David Pitkeathly, who represented the Free Churches.

He said he had led and seen many collective worship assemblies and they were filled with ‘strength, joy, vitality, meaning, morality and mutual respect’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Cornford, of the Teacher’s Union NASUWT, said he had raised the matter and none of the 2,500 West Sussex members felt it was an issue that needed to be challenged.

Mr Cornford added: “Teachers work incredibly hard every single day to deliver collective worship, in whatever form it takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collective worship that is ethical, is all about morals and all about supporting our children to become the best people that they can.

“Currently I don’t believe it’s an issue within West Sussex schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite discussing the matter for around 15 minutes, SACRE members were told it would not be included on the agenda – and the papers submitted by Mr Edmondson were removed from the council’s website.

Paul Wagstaff, assistant director for education & skills, said he had taken legal advice and was told that collective worship and the form in which it took place was not within the group’s remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the content and nature of collective worship was set nationally and the group’s only role was to ensure it was conducted in line with that edict.

Liberal Democrat leader Kirsty Lord asked questions about the decision to drop the item from the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pointed out that the council had discussed many issues over which it had no direct control – and prioritising collective worship was part of SACRE’s development plan.

Mr Wagstaff said: “If schools did come forward and a number were raising concerns, one could argue it’s a genuine opportunity to discuss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as there’s been no interest from schools about changing what’s in the law, it’s quite awkward for us to have a discussion when actually it’s not us that make that decision.”

Mr Edmondson said it was ‘nonsense’ to not allow the discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad