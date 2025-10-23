'Very proud' - Crawley primary school hosts Mayor and local charities at Harvest lunch - picture special

The Oaks Primary School & Nursery in Tilgate, Crawley, hosted a Harvest Lunch for local special guests on Tuesday 21st October.

Guests included the Mayor of Crawley and representatives from local charities such as the Greenaways Foundation, Golden Lions Children Charity, Crawley Open House as well as guests from the Crawley Lighthouse Project.

The Year 5 children created menus and decorations and also cooked a lovely lunch consisting of soup and homemade bread rolls, finishing with a delicious apple cake.

Mr Mainwaring, Headteacher, said: "We are very proud of all the children at The Oaks. They acted as excellent hosts, taking our guests on a tour of school and making a delicious meal for them all to enjoy.

“At our school we believe it is important to offer a personal development curriculum beyond the academic and this annual event gives our children the opportunity to interact with members of the community."

The local Co-op in Tilgate sponsored the event by providing the groceries for the meal and the school has also been collecting Harvest donations which will be donated to Crawley Open House who support the local community.

Headteacher Gary Mainwaring and some year 5 children were showing around Crawley Mayor Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah and representatives from local charities so they could see the school, and then enjoy the Harvest Meal celebration.

