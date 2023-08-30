BREAKING
Victory in Seahaven Academy school bus campaign

Following a campaign by councillors in Newhaven with hundreds of residents signing a petition, the Liberal Democrats have welcomed the new school bus service which will serve Seahaven Academy.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

The Lewes Liberal Democrat’s are celebrating the new bus service: “We realised that the plans for the students were unsafe and dangerous and wanted to find a real solution. Councillors have raised questions and looked at real possibilities and hundreds signed our petition and we are delighted with the outcome.”

The new 492 that will serve Denton and Newhaven and 494 service that will serve Satldean and Peacehaven will make a safer route for the children to access the school.

The new services, which will be operated by Brighton & Hove Buses, will initially be funded by the council for three academic years, to the end of July 2026.

In May the service was set to be cancelled, but Councillors MacCleary and Macleod both recognised how important these services where to the community and campaigned for them to remain.

Councillor Sean Macleod said: “The news from the County Council is so welcome and it was really a tough campaign to try and get the bus services reinstated. Just back in May we were told the money wasn’t there and that the services where going to be axed.

“We want to thank residents for working with us and signing the petition and raising their concerns, people power can win and we have shown the County Council that we will promote children’s safety and not give up.”

The new 492 school service will depart from opposite Paradise Park in Newhaven at 8am each school-day morning. Pupils from Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven will be served by the new 494 service which will leave Saltdean at 7.35am. After school, the return service will depart from Newhaven at 3.25pm.

Cllr Clare Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “Since we were advised of the changes to Seahaven Academy’s start and finish times, officers have worked tirelessly to find a suitable solution for the council, parents, pupils and the school.

“I am delighted we are able to confirm funding for these two new services, providing sustainable transport for students to and from school.”

